Bernard apartments, Barn Owl Brewing on Kelowna council public hearing agenda

A three-storey townhouse development planned for Wardlaw Avenue will also be considered

Barn Owl Brewing is looking for support from the City of Kelowna for a liquor licence application to the province. (Barn Owl Brewing/Facebook)

A rental-only apartment building proposed for near the Apple Bowl goes to a public hearing Jan. 17.

Zeidler Architecture submitted plans in 2022 showing a six-storey building with 150 units, including townhouses, at Bernard Avenue and Noble Court.

Aerial photo showing proposed location of 150-unit apartment building planned for 1575 Bernard Avenue. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

A public information session on the project brought a variety of comments, including concerns about the building’s height and compromised views for those living at Vista View condos.

Affordability, parking, traffic, and noise during construction were also concerns for neighbours.

A three-storey townhouse development planned for 727 Wardlaw Avenue will also be considered. It features two, two-bedroom, and two, three-bedroom units.

Conceptual rendering of townhouse development proposed for 727 Wardlaw Avenue. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Also on the agenda for the Jan. 17 hearing, Barn Owl Brewing Company in the Mission (4629 Lakeshore Road) will seek support for an amendment to an existing lounge endorsement licence.

The Brewery purchased It’s A Bakery, next door, in Dec. 2022.

“We are at the point now that we feel we should expand to continue to serve our community,” read a letter of rationale submitted to the city in October.

Development planning staff recommend support for the amendment, which would require final approval of the provincial Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

READ MORE: Kelowna MLA called out for promoting transphobic content on social media

READ MORE: Flood cancels Vernon show, symphony continues in Kelowna, Penticton

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaConstructiondevelopment