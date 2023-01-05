Barn Owl Brewing is looking for support from the City of Kelowna for a liquor licence application to the province. (Barn Owl Brewing/Facebook)

Barn Owl Brewing is looking for support from the City of Kelowna for a liquor licence application to the province. (Barn Owl Brewing/Facebook)

Bernard apartments, Barn Owl Brewing on Kelowna council public hearing agenda

A three-storey townhouse development planned for Wardlaw Avenue will also be considered

A rental-only apartment building proposed for near the Apple Bowl goes to a public hearing Jan. 17.

Zeidler Architecture submitted plans in 2022 showing a six-storey building with 150 units, including townhouses, at Bernard Avenue and Noble Court.

Aerial photo showing proposed location of 150-unit apartment building planned for 1575 Bernard Avenue. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Aerial photo showing proposed location of 150-unit apartment building planned for 1575 Bernard Avenue. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

A public information session on the project brought a variety of comments, including concerns about the building’s height and compromised views for those living at Vista View condos.

Affordability, parking, traffic, and noise during construction were also concerns for neighbours.

A three-storey townhouse development planned for 727 Wardlaw Avenue will also be considered. It features two, two-bedroom, and two, three-bedroom units.

Conceptual rendering of townhouse development proposed for 727 Wardlaw Avenue. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Conceptual rendering of townhouse development proposed for 727 Wardlaw Avenue. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Also on the agenda for the Jan. 17 hearing, Barn Owl Brewing Company in the Mission (4629 Lakeshore Road) will seek support for an amendment to an existing lounge endorsement licence.

The Brewery purchased It’s A Bakery, next door, in Dec. 2022.

“We are at the point now that we feel we should expand to continue to serve our community,” read a letter of rationale submitted to the city in October.

Development planning staff recommend support for the amendment, which would require final approval of the provincial Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

READ MORE: Kelowna MLA called out for promoting transphobic content on social media

READ MORE: Flood cancels Vernon show, symphony continues in Kelowna, Penticton

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaConstructiondevelopment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fish farm workers rescue 2 dogs found hungry and alone on remote B.C. island
Next story
‘Road conditions are the pits’: Truck rollsover in North Okanagan

Just Posted

Barn Owl Brewing is looking for support from the City of Kelowna for a liquor licence application to the province. (Barn Owl Brewing/Facebook)
Bernard apartments, Barn Owl Brewing on Kelowna council public hearing agenda

The Kelowna housing market went up 14 per cent according to the 2023 BC Assessment. (@khzny/Twitter)
Less demand, more options give hope to Okanagan housing market

Approximately 30 trees have been illegally cut at Jack Seaton Park in Lake Country. (Taylor Conlin/Facebook)
Two men arrested after 30 trees illegally cut in Lake Country park

Renee Merrifield, MLA for the Kelowna-Mission riding and gender equity critic for the BC Liberal Party, is under fire for transphobic Twitter activity. (Black Press Media file photo)
Kelowna MLA called out for promoting transphobic content on social media