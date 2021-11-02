Best burger in Vernon on the Roster

FreshCo manager Sean Watson presented the Roster Sports Bar and Grill team with the Golden trophy from NOCLS’ inaugural Golden Burger challenge Nov. 2. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star) Russell Armstrong, a cook at the Roster Sports Bar and Grill, said it ‘feels incredible’ to be dubbed the winner of the North Okanagan Community Life Society’s Golden Burger challenge Nov. 2, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star) Russell Armstrong, a cook at the Roster Sports Bar and Grill, said it ‘feels incredible’ to be dubbed the winner of the North Okanagan Community Life Society’s Golden Burger challenge Nov. 2, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star) FreshCo manager Sean Watson presented the Roster Sports Bar and Grill team with the Golden trophy from NOCLS’ inaugural Golden Burger challenge Nov. 2. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star) FreshCo manager Sean Watson presented the Roster Sports Bar and Grill team with the Golden trophy from NOCLS’ inaugural Golden Burger challenge Nov. 2. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star) The North Okanagan Community Life Society announced the winners of its inaugural Golden Burger challenge out front of sponsor FreshCo on Tuesday, Nov. 2. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star) The North Okanagan Community Life Society announced the winners of its inaugural Golden Burger challenge out front of sponsor Freshco on Tuesday, Nov. 2. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star) The North Okanagan Community Life Society announced the winners of its inaugural Golden Burger challenge out front of sponsor FreshCo on Tuesday, Nov. 2. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Take two three-ounce ‘smashed’ patties. Top with candied bacon, smoked gouda cheese. Add lettuce, tomato, onions, truffle mayo on a brioche bun.

Oh, and garnish with an onion ring. Maybe two.

You end up with the best hamburger in Vernon, which you can find at the Roster in Vernon’s north end.

The local sports club bar and grill, known for their birthday wings, is now famous for something else — their delicious Vipers Smash Burger — winner of the Golden Burger Challenge in North Okanagan Community Life Society’s (NOCLS) inaugural best burger contest, which saw 10 North Okanagan restaurants go head-to-head with $5 from every burger sold to the public going to the society.

Roster cook Russell Armstrong lifted the trophy topped with the golden burger above his head on the chilly Tuesday morning at the awards ceremony outside FreshCo, the contest’s main sponsor.

“It feels incredible, honestly,” Armstrong said. “I couldn’t have done it without the management support and ownership behind it and the team behind it as well to execute the burger we provided to the public.”

In the 12 days of the contest, which ended Oct. 24, nearly $10,000 was raised to support the society that supports independent living for those with disabilities and barriers.

Members of the public were able to taste the burgers at participating restaurants and cast their votes by scanning a QR code.

The ballots were tallied and the public dubbed Diner on Six’s Vaccine Burger — complete with an injectable cheese — the most creative; the Kal’s bruschetta burger for originality; Bourbon Street Bar and Grill for presentation and the Roster’s for yumminess.

The Morning Star’s reporter Roger Knox, Beach FM morning show co-host Brian Martin, Do the Okanagan’s Saffron Quist and Stacey Rosch, Hello Okanagan hosts Peter Kaz and David Scarlatescu, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski and Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming had their two cents, too.

“It was a pleasure to take part in this and all the burgers I tasted were incredible,” said Knox. “The Roster was in my top-two so I’m not surprised it came out on top. Fantastic burger.”

The bronze burger trophy went to Alexander’s Beach Pub for its bison and blue-cheese burger and silver was awarded to EATology.

Other restaurants taking part included Mr. Mikes, Longhorn Pub, Marten Brewing Company and Browns Social House.

Organizers said the challenge will be bigger and better next year.

Those who didn’t get a chance to taste the Vipers Smash Burger during the contest can still get a chance until Nov. 15 as the restaurant announced it will continue to donate $5 of burger sale to NOCLS.

