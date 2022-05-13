“Best lineup to date”: Rock the Lake tickets now on sale

Two more bands announced on May 13

Are you ready to rock out again this summer?

Tickets for the Rock the Lake festival at Prospera Place from Aug. 5-7 went up for sale at 10 a.m. on May 13, offering up a stellar lineup and an opportunity to return to the live music experience.

Music lovers will be able to hear the sweet sounds of such headliners as Trooper, Chilliwack, Flock of Seagulls, The Tea Party, Bif Naked and more.

Two more bands were announced on Friday, namely The Motels of 1980s fame, and Electric Five Man Band.

GSL Group Senior Director of Marketing George Fadel said that they feel that they have organized the “best lineup to date.”

“We are providing something for everyone with the incredible acts we have booked. We’re thrilled to welcome these legendary bands to Kelowna and believe it will be an amazing weekend of music, fun, and entertainment.”

Early bird prices run until May 31, and are $195 for a three-day general admission, or $449 for a VIP experience, which includes everything from a private bar, to VIP washrooms, a separate entrance and premium direct sightlines to the stage.

Tickets can be found at RTLfestival.com or directly on selectyourtickets.com.

City of KelownaFestivalLive music