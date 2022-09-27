Biden suggests nutrition labels on front of food products to improve health

On Sept. 27, the White House announced that the FDA will look into a new food labelling system.

The administration hopes that the proposed front-of-package labelling approach will help shift the U.S. healthcare system away from just treating disease to preventing it. It would aim “to help consumers, particularly those with lower nutrition literacy, quickly and easily identify foods that are part of a healthy eating pattern.”

The Joe Biden administration said it would also suggest an update to the criteria by which food can be deemed “healthy” on food packaging.

In May, Biden set a goal to eradicate hunger and increase healthy eating and exercise by 2030. Food access and affordability are also top priorities. According to the Department of Agriculture, SNAP will begin supplying an extra $26 a month per person on average on Oct. 1.

The White House also seeks to increase access to free, healthy school meals for 9 million more kids by 2032.

Reports say that the White House is preparing to host its first Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health in more than 50 years on Sept. 28.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FoodFood & DiningFood and DrinkHealthNutrition

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Transport Canada fines Wainwright Marine $52K for 2021 fatal tugboat sinking off B.C. North Coast
Next story
Quick rescue by Kelowna emergency crews after woman falls down Dilworth Mountain

Just Posted

Emergency vehicles lined up below Dilworth Mountain Park after a woman fell from the park trail down the embankment on Sept. 27, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Quick rescue by Kelowna emergency crews after woman falls down Dilworth Mountain

(Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)
Man wanted across several provinces nabbed by Kelowna patrol cops

Karrie Fehr
Peachland/Okanagan West Electoral Area Votes: Karrie Fehr

Rez Daddy photographed during a performance (contributed/Nickford Photography)
Drag stars drum up benefit show in Lake Country for Truth and Reconciliation

Pop-up banner image