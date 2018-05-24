Molson Coors Canada is inviting British Columbians to snap a #beertanks selfie and post it if they happen to spot one of their tanks en route. (Submitted photo)

Big brew tanks headed for Chilliwack wrapped to look like beer cans

Snap a #beertanks selfie if you see massive tanks en route to Chilliwack

The marketing reps at Molson-Coors wanted to add some frothy fun into the mix as they co-ordinated the tricky transport of massive beer-brewing tanks to Chilliwack this month.

So they came up with a special hashtag — #beertanks — to lighten the load with a bit of levity.

Two of the larger brewing tanks will be wrapped with a Molson Canadian and Coors Light banner, making it appear from a distance as if two large cans of beer are being shuttled through traffic.

British Columbians are now invited to snap a “#beertanks selfie” and post it if they happen to spot one of the tanks en route, either by water or on land, to the new brewery site under construction in Chilliwack.

“The #beertanks adds some fun to the whole project,” said Ferg Devins, communication strategist supporting Molson-Coors Canada.

About 50 tanks of varying sizes were slated to arrive in Canada this week on a freighter.

Weeknight road closures in Chilliwack are starting May 27 to accommodate the tank transport by road.

The pre-fabricated brewing tanks were to arrive at the Surrey docks, be barged up the Fraser River, and transferred onto flatbed trucks to take them the remaining 12 kilometres to the new brewery site on Kerr Avenue in Chilliwack.

They were slated to start leaving the Surrey docks by barge Thursday, May 24.

“We are very excited to be building two new breweries in Canada, the Fraser Valley brewery in Chilliwack and our new brewery in Longueuil, Quebec,” said Amy Michtich, chief supply officer for Molson-Coors Canada.

That makes for an exciting time for the planning team, in anticipation of the tanks’ arrival.

“It will be an impressive sight to see on water and land,” Michtich said.

READ MORE: The #BeerTanks are coming!

READ MORE: Brewery takes shape

@CHWKjourno
jfeinberg@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
TransLink to ‘pause’ Morgan Freeman PSAs after sexual harassment allegations
Next story
UPDATE: Two-year-old found unresponsive in pool passes away

Just Posted

With the sale of its building, Kelowna’s Christian Science Reading Room turns the page

After 85 years in the same location, the CSRR is looking for new digs

Betty and The Kid will descend upon Milkcrate Records

The autoharp and drums come together for unique musical experience

Update: Second crash on Kelowna’s Bennett Bridge in two days causes huge rush-hour traffic back-up

Tuesday’s massive traffic jam is being attributed to RCMP keeping lanes closed for a scene analysis

Central Okanagan School Board defends SOGI 123 initiative

Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity inclusivity program sparks emotional debate

Wildfire sparks near perimeter of devastating 2017 Elephant Hill fire

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 50 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Stranded couple rescued from Mission Creek

Rescue personnel brought two people ashore from an island after their rafts were swept away.

Vancouver police cleared after man sets fire to himself, McDonald’s

Independent Investigations Office report released into March incident at Commercial and Broadway

The priciest home for sale in Canada: A $38M Vancouver penthouse

Canada’s luxury real estate: The top 10 most expensive properties for sale right now

9 temperature records broken across B.C. as warm weather continues

Clearwater, Golden, Williams Lake, Malahat a few of the cities that broke records Wednesday

COLUMN: Stanley Cup final prediction

Upstart Vegas Golden Knights clash with Washington Capitals

Column: Women’s breasts really aren’t that big a deal

A follow after some Princeton, B.C. students gained considerable exposure throughout the province when they dropped their bras

First Nations excluded from Columbia River Treaty talks

Three Indigenous groups in Southern B.C. Interior will not be involved in upcoming talks.

Big brew tanks headed for Chilliwack wrapped to look like beer cans

Snap a #beertanks selfie if you see massive tanks en route to Chilliwack

TransLink to ‘pause’ Morgan Freeman PSAs after sexual harassment allegations

Eight women told CNN they were sexually harassed by the Hollywood actor

Most Read