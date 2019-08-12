Big pie at Big White: Huckleberry Festival sees 12 Foot Pie with 150 lbs of Berries

“It was everything huckleberry this weekend at Big White!”

Big White Ski Resort celebrated its fourth annual Huckleberry Festival this past Saturday (Aug. 12) in big fashion.

Featuring 150 lbs of berries, the event featured B.C.’s largest Huckleberry pie, clocking in at 12 feet.

The event was moved indoors due to the weather, but that didn’t stop more than 500 people from making the trek up the mountain to grab a slice.

“It was everything huckleberry this weekend at Big White!” said Bethan Wetheral, guest services manager at Big White.

“We served up a 12-foot pie, participated in a Huckleberry Hunt and watched nine junior chefs compete in our Chef Challenge. The sun cleared in the afternoon and everyone enjoyed some hiking and biking, too!”

The village-wide scavenger hunt saw 75 families participate, resulting in tons of “summer swag” given away by Big White.

The day also included live music from local musician Jeff Piattelli, craft vendors, oversized games for the kids, and, new to the festival this year, a Junior Chef Berry Challenge. Competitors participated in three kitchen skill-testing challenges, with three of those children moving forward to the second and final round—which consisted of a berry-inspired dessert challenge.

The huckleberries used in the event were all harvested by Mikuni Wild Harvest, a company that explores the Canadian wild for delicious, edible treats to share with local residents. Big White had to place the order with Mikuni Wild Harvest weeks in advance so they could forage the amount needed.

“Anytime a chef gets to showcase the bounty of what comes from Mother Nature is a good day,” said Psyche Aries, senior marketing executive at Mikuni.

There are still two weeks left of Summer at Big White. For more information about Big White’s summer activities, go to bigwhite.com/summer.

