(Photo contributed)

(Photo contributed)

Big snow dump at Big White near Kelowna

The mountain got 27 centimetres of snow in the last 24 hours

It’s a great day to carve the runs at Big White.

The mountain saw a dump of 27 centimetres of snow in the last 24 hours.

There are 14 lifts and 116 runs open currently.

The forecast for today is periods of wet snow or rain, with an additional six to 12 cm of snow above the freezing level (1,900 metres). The high for the day is 0 C and the low -1 C.

Silver Star in Vernon saw 15 cm of snow overnight, and the mountain has eight lifts running, with 71 runs and 39 cross-country trails open.

At Apex in Penticton, 3 cm of snow has fallen in the past 24 hours, and 79 runs and three of four lifts are open.

READ MORE: In Norway, sled dogs train and play in warming Arctic

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaPentictonSkiing and SnowboardingSnowVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. tribunal orders woman to repay employer for ‘time theft’ while working at home
Next story
Kelowna council to consider new industrial development

Just Posted

A cyclist was struck on Harvey Avenue near Powick Road on Jan. 13. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Cyclist struck on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna

Conceptual rendering of industrial development proposed for 9640 McCarthy Road in Kelowna. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Kelowna council to consider new industrial development

A strike vote could happen this weekend as CUPE and the Central Okanagan School District are failing to come to an agreement. (Black Press File photo)
Mediation sought for stalled CUPE-Central Okanagan Public Schools contract talks

Randee Neumeyer
Comedy show shakes up Okanagan winter