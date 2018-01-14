Big snow for Big White

More than 60 centimetres has fallen since Thursday at the Kelowna resort

A big dump of snow this week at Big White has made for some of the best conditions of season at the Kelowna area resort.

Sixty-two new centimetres of the white stuff has fallen in the last few days, pushing the base up to 188 cm.

With the temperature expected to reach 2 C today, skiers and snowboarders are looking forward to near spring-like conditions.

See forecasts, conditions and webcams HERE.

This is the last day to play Coast Capital Savings Cruz the Blues. Try to ski or snowboard all of Big White’s blue runs. All participants are invited to the prizing ceremony today at 4 p.m.in Happy Valley Day Lodge. There will be loads of prizes and everyone gets a free t-shirt.

BC Company donates world’s fastest log car to sell for veterans
Supreme Court case could lead to First Nations role in law-making

Hodge: Resolving to have a positive attitude

Kelowna columnist Charlie Hodge says his New Year’s Resolution days are over….kind of

Kelowna woman caught up in Hawaii false missile alarm

Renee Wasylyk was vacationing in Hawaii when she received a message of an incoming missile

Each Saturday, the Capital News highlight’s popular stories from the week

UBCO psychology professor placed under supervision with focus on “boundary issues”

Dr. Stephen Porter has stepped aside from his teaching duties

Ballet Kelowna celebrates success of leading female choreographers

Elles: Extraordinary Dance Created by Women will be shown Feb. 2

Vees remain undefeated in 2018

Chilliwack Chiefs couldn’t stand up to Penticton’s momentum

Super Curling League scores from Week 12

Dave Mellof and Rob Koffski continue to be atop the standings in Kelowna curling circuit

Supreme Court case could lead to First Nations role in law-making

The government says more consultation while making laws is too onerous

BC Company donates world’s fastest log car to sell for veterans

The world’s fastest log car will be go to the highest bidder at the Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona later this month.

Giants gain ground on Rockets in race for first place

Vancouver Giants centre James Malm continues his knack for big goals

Rockets edged by B.C. rival Giants

Vancouver pulls to within a point of Kelowna atop the WHL’s Western Conference

Officials mistakenly send out missile warning in Hawaii

The message, sent to cellphones, said ‘This is not a drill’

Some Canadian news outlets ready to cope with Facebook’s News Feed changes

Social network wants to promote conversation and make time spent on the platform more meaningful

