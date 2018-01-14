Big snow for Big White

More than 60 centimetres has fallen since Thursday at the Kelowna resort

A big dump of snow this week at Big White has made for some of the best conditions of season at the Kelowna area resort.

Sixty-two new centimetres of the white stuff has fallen in the last few days, pushing the base up to 188 cm.

With the temperature expected to reach 2 C today, skiers and snowboarders are looking forward to near spring-like conditions.

See forecasts, conditions and webcams HERE.

This is the last day to play Coast Capital Savings Cruz the Blues. Try to ski or snowboard all of Big White’s blue runs. All participants are invited to the prizing ceremony today at 4 p.m.in Happy Valley Day Lodge. There will be loads of prizes and everyone gets a free t-shirt.