Big Sugar headlines Gonzo Okanagan tournament and festival

The second annual event will take place June 14

Gonzo Okanagan’s second annual Music Industry Golf Tournament & Festival is jam packed with with great music.

Headlined by Canadian blues and reggae rock icons Big Sugar alongside Okanagan bands, The Feels, The Younguns, and Ancient Engines. Vancouver’s Econoline Crush will also be taking the stage.

Big Sugar, known for their evolving sound, has sold more than half a million albums in Canada. Whether performing brand new songs or their certified hits, their roots rock reggae groove is bound to keep the audience on their feet.

The 18-hole Texas Scramble is sold out, and then the Sunset Ranch Golf Course is turned into festival grounds with live music starting at 3:30 p.m., through to 10:00 p.m.

“Our goal is to build the most unique golf tournament and festival out there, not only by distributing live music throughout the event, but also by having our contribution to MusicCounts help put music in the hands and ears of our communities’ children,” said Brad Krauza, CEO of Gonzo Okanagan.

“We believe music can change lives in many ways. Music can bring joy, create memories, we believe, also heal. Together, through music, we can make a difference.”

After 10:00 p.m. once the festival is over, the music keeps going with an official afterparty at The Ok Corral with Econoline Crush until the venue must close.

