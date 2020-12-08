Big-ticket public hearing in Kelowna rescheduled for new year

Four Kelowna city councillors participating in a meeting by video conference on March 23. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

A Kelowna public hearing and regular meeting set to tackle some hot-button issues, cancelled amid new provincial health orders, has been rescheduled for the new year.

Originally scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 8, the meeting has now been moved to Jan. 12, 2021, city clerk Stephen Fleming told council after its Monday, Dec. 7 meeting.

The delay will allow the city to devise the best way to allow the public to attend and give input remotely. Fleming added that it will also give the city more time to advertise the meeting.

The meeting is expected to draw a sizable crowd, with the controversial relocation of Costco going to a public hearing and a towering Leon Avenue development on the docket for the regular Tuesday council meeting.

January 2021 will now have two public hearings in back-to-back weeks, as one had already been scheduled for Jan. 19.

City of Kelowna