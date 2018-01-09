Big turnout for Beaver Lake ice fish event

More kids and families than expected for Lake Country area weekend event

Organizers of the Learn to Ice Fish event at Beaver Lake this weekend, say that it exceeded expectations with a total attendance of 400 people.

Close to 200 kids were able to drop a line in Beaver Lake and learn all about ice fishing at the event, hosted by BC Fishn, the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC and the BC Wildlife Federation.

“This was the biggest event yet and a huge success,” said organizer Danny Coyne. “The turnout was so much more than expected that we ran out of our 350 hot dogs.”

Organizers gave a huge shout-out to Beaver Lake Resort for hosting the event on Saturday and Coyne said it was a great turnout.

“We were expecting maybe 150 tops due to the location, so this was a big surprise to us,” he said. “We will continue to build on this event and do our best to make it better and better for future events. It’s so great to see the community be so supportive.”

Another event will be held at Yellow Lake on Feb. 10.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Brianne Lwowski and son Brycen. - Image: Marina Coyne

Brooke and son Aydan Glowa. - Image: Marina Coyne

Cory MacDonald with kids Delilah and William. - Image: Marina Coyne

Henning Kargut. - Image: Marina Coyne

Lani Miller and daughter Danyka. - Image: Marina Coyne

Maci Lwowski. - Image: Marina Coyne

Shawn and Shannon Cotts along with daughters Adyson and Kaylee. - Image: Marina Coyne

Previous story
Bacon shooting: Further trial delays expected
Next story
Flu cases spike across Canada, signaling peak of epidemic: experts

Just Posted

Bacon shooting: Further trial delays expected

The trial for the men charged in the 2011 murder of B.C. gangster Jonathan Bacon could be delayed

Trial for man accused of beating teen into coma takes place in Kelowna

The Kamloops man accused of beating a teen back in 2016 will go to trial in Kelowna

Poverty Reduction Strategy meeting scheduled for Kelowna

British Columbia’s first Poverty Reduction Strategy will be held Jan. 19 in Kelowna.

Lake Country man to head into Himalayas for hockey

A Lake Country man is taking a once in a lifetime trip to break a Guinness Record.

Big turnout for Beaver Lake ice fish event

More kids and families than expected for Lake Country area weekend event

Cleared for landing, a pilot’s view

Take a look a this pilot’s video of a plane landing in Kelowna

Oprah in 2020? Friends send mixed messages on her future

Gayle King: ‘She loves this country … but I don’t think she’s actively considering it at this time’

Wilkie committed Paralympic dreams

Salmon Arm cross-country skier will compete in PyeongChang

Flu cases spike across Canada, signaling peak of epidemic: experts

The dominant influenza A strain is H3N2, which tends to infect seniors in greater numbers

Load spilled on Highway 97

UPDATE: 47-year-old driver of truck registered to Kamloops company charged

Hergott: The trouble with icy sidewalks

Lawyer Paul Hergott discusses the liability of icy sidewalks if someone falls on it

UPDATED: Mother of Surrey Six victim buoyed by decision to deny Jamie Bacon bail

Former Red Scorpion leader charged with counselling to commit murder

‘Do-Gooder’ traumatizes Shuswap cat owner

Cat stolen from vehicle in Salmon Arm by man who thought he was rescuing animal from neglect

New restaurant to open in downtown Kelowna

Sunny’s - A Modern Diner poised to take your order

Most Read