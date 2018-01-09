Big turnout for Beaver Lake ice fish event

More kids and families than expected for Lake Country area weekend event

Organizers of the Learn to Ice Fish event at Beaver Lake this weekend, say that it exceeded expectations with a total attendance of 400 people.

Close to 200 kids were able to drop a line in Beaver Lake and learn all about ice fishing at the event, hosted by BC Fishn, the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC and the BC Wildlife Federation.

“This was the biggest event yet and a huge success,” said organizer Danny Coyne. “The turnout was so much more than expected that we ran out of our 350 hot dogs.”

Organizers gave a huge shout-out to Beaver Lake Resort for hosting the event on Saturday and Coyne said it was a great turnout.

“We were expecting maybe 150 tops due to the location, so this was a big surprise to us,” he said. “We will continue to build on this event and do our best to make it better and better for future events. It’s so great to see the community be so supportive.”

Another event will be held at Yellow Lake on Feb. 10.

