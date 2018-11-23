Big West Kelowna road project just about finished

The $9.1 million second phase of upgrading Boucherie Road will be complete Dec. 7

The stretch of Boucherie Road, between Stewart Road and Ogden Road in West Kelowna, has been undergoing an upgrading since April. —Image: contributed

The City of West Kelowna says the second phase of improvement on Boucherie Road is nearing completion and the road will be fully open Dec. 7.

Work on the $9.1 million project—dubbed the Wine Route because of the wineries in the area—began in April and involved the construction of:

• 15,300 square metres of asphalt roadway

• 1,200 metres of storm main with varying diametres from 250 mm to 450 mm

• 1,700 metres of 450 mm watermain

• 2,400 metres of concrete curb and gutter

• 4,100 square metres of concrete sidewalk

• 5,700 square metres of cycling track

• 80 ornamental street lights

• Landscape trees, shrubs and irrigation

• Retaining walls

RELATED: Boucherie Road construction causes new detour on Westside

Roundabouts were installed at the Hudson Road/Boucherie Road intersection and the Anders Road/Cordova Way/Boucherie Road intersection.

Miscellaneous landscaping work will continue following the opening of the roadway. Motorists are asked to obey traffic control personnel.

Drivers have been forced to use detours through residential areas of Lakeview Heights during the construction, which took place between Stewart Road and Ogden Road.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.