The stretch of Boucherie Road, between Stewart Road and Ogden Road in West Kelowna, has been undergoing an upgrading since April. —Image: contributed

Big West Kelowna road project just about finished

The $9.1 million second phase of upgrading Boucherie Road will be complete Dec. 7

The City of West Kelowna says the second phase of improvement on Boucherie Road is nearing completion and the road will be fully open Dec. 7.

Work on the $9.1 million project—dubbed the Wine Route because of the wineries in the area—began in April and involved the construction of:

• 15,300 square metres of asphalt roadway

• 1,200 metres of storm main with varying diametres from 250 mm to 450 mm

• 1,700 metres of 450 mm watermain

• 2,400 metres of concrete curb and gutter

• 4,100 square metres of concrete sidewalk

• 5,700 square metres of cycling track

• 80 ornamental street lights

• Landscape trees, shrubs and irrigation

• Retaining walls

RELATED: Boucherie Road construction causes new detour on Westside

Roundabouts were installed at the Hudson Road/Boucherie Road intersection and the Anders Road/Cordova Way/Boucherie Road intersection.

Miscellaneous landscaping work will continue following the opening of the roadway. Motorists are asked to obey traffic control personnel.

Drivers have been forced to use detours through residential areas of Lakeview Heights during the construction, which took place between Stewart Road and Ogden Road.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna private school re-brands after failure to receive funding
Next story
Canada Post responds to B.C. mail carrier’s claims of questionable tactics during strike

Just Posted

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

Kelowna swimmer heads south to grow her career

Axana Merckx signed her letter of intent with the University of Arizona Wildcats last week

Big West Kelowna road project just about finished

The $9.1 million second phase of upgrading Boucherie Road will be complete Dec. 7

Kelowna cops investigating after report of child yelled at, grabbed and put in a truck

With no reports of missing children, police are asking for information to clarify what happened

Rockets looking for more wins in back to back games this weekend

The Rockets host Victoria on Friday, and visit Everett on Saturday

A mix and sun of cloud for the weekend

The Okanagan and Shuswap will see wet snow and flurries for Friday

ICBC posts net loss of $582 million

ICBC reported today that it posted a net loss of $582 million for the first six months of the fiscal year.

EXCLUSIVE: Foreign visitors to some B.C. hospitals often unable to pay six-figure bills

One patient faced $1 million bill after insurance claim was denied; Fraser Health wrote off the debt

VIDEO: B.C. woodcarver’s famous house destroyed by fire

Rolf Heer of Radium lost the Home of a Thousand Faces

Service dog and woman hit by car running red light in Victoria

Woman taken to hospital, dog left shaking after car hit them in crosswalk

Judge says B.C. drug dealer was ready for ‘gun warfare’

The Crown and defence argued for a five-year sentence but Justice Catherine Murray handed him eight

Lawyers for B.C. legislature staff call for them to be reinstated

Prosecutors, police didn’t ask for suspensions, MLAs told

Canada Post responds to B.C. mail carrier’s claims of questionable tactics during strike

Corporation says ‘isolation’ of cheques is part of a program agreed to by both sides

UPDATE: Coroner at the scene of fire at South Okanagan mobile home park

Neighbour stirred awake by sirens at Delta Mobile Home Park

Most Read