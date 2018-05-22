Big White announces new Slopestyle Invitational

Big White Ski Resort Ltd. and Bike Big White are excited to announce the Big White Invitational Slopestyle hosted by Tom van Steenbergen taking place from July 4-7.

The Freeride Mountain Bike World Tour event is a grassroots collaboration between Tom van Steenbergen and Bike Big White.

“This is a rider/builder inspired slopestyle with the goal of building a bigger and better riding scene here in Canada,” says van Steenbergen. “We want to build a course that the riders will like and that will inspire each individual’s best performances.”

The Big White Invitational Slopestyle is the only North American Gold Level event on the FMB World Tour Calendar for the 2018 season. It’s also the last chance for the pro-riders to qualify for Joyride at Crankworx Whistler in August and a chance to ride next to some of the best in the world for the amateurs.

Following the event, six riders will be selected for Joyride based on their FMB standings and one additional rider will be selected as an FMB Wildcard winner.

The Bronze Open event kicks things off on a separate course Thursday, July 5. There are four wildcard spots up for grabs for the gold qualifiers Friday, July 6 where they will compete with 25 of the top ranked FMB riders to secure one of 15 spots in the Gold Event finals Saturday, July 7.

There will be beer gardens, food trucks, music, expo, demos, a special screening of North of Nightfall under the stars Friday and the official After Party at Session’s Taphouse & Grill Saturday. For more information check out the event schedule.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.