Big White donates $2,000 to Festival of Trees

Kelowna resort part of the annual event which raised money for BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Big White decorated tree at Mission Hill Family Estate Winery where $30,000 was raised for charity. -Image: Big White

Big White Ski Resort did its part to make the Kelowna Festival of Trees a success once again, and event hosted at Mission Hill Family Estate Winery which raised more than $30,000 for the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Big White made a donation of $2,000 this year on behalf of its community.

As would be expected, the resort chose to decorate their tree with slope-side style. From tip to trunk, the joyful red, white and gold tree was adorned with delicate glass ice skates, festive poinsettias, candy-cane coloured bows, shiny baubles and even a pair of vintage ski poles.

This holiday event, Kelowna’s Festival of Trees, is a special chance for local businesses to unite with their community for an important cause—to raise much-needed funds for the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“…Big White believes there is nothing more special than the sparkle in a child’s eye – the moment of pure joy and inspiration as they watch fireworks every Saturday night or see a snowflake fall for the very first time,” says Michael Ballingall, senior vice president at Big White Ski Resort.

“Big White was proud to be a part of this Festival of Trees celebration that brought joy to guests at Mission Hill Family Estates Winery and will continue to bring joy to the children in the BC Children’s Hospital.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Skier killed in avalanche near Fernie

Just Posted

Rising country star to play Kelowna

Granger Smith will play the OK Corral in April

Central Green project gets the green light

Kelowna city council approved a permit on the building which includes a large urban park

Kelowna artist creates fundraiser for a friend

Artist Laurie Koss was inspired by her friend’s cancer battle to help her keep fighting

Kelowna driver’s actions endangered police and public

Man fled in truck, then abandoned vehicle, after cops flagged him down

Update: One injured in Lake Country bus crash

A Central Okanagan School District bus was in an accident Monday morning

Dragoons showcase “unique” recruiting tool

If you see an armoured vehicle rumbling along Hwy 97 in Vernon, the BC Dragoons say don’t worry..

Senior randomly stabbed in B.C. mall food court

Woman arrested after victim, 71, suffers serious injuries

Penticton bookkeeper may face jail time for embezzlement

Sentencing stances ranged from three years of probation to six months in jail for $60k embezzlement

B.C. Liberal hopefuls begin final leadership push

Five MLAs, one outsider pitch policies to party members

Vancouver Island marijuana producer bought by Aphria in $230M deal

Aphria’s annual production forecast increases to 230,000 kgs

Penticton Lakers lose to Kelowna Owls in basketball provincial qualifier

Junior girls basketball provincial qualifier held in Penticton

Lawyer says RCMP cleared in car wash shooting

Independent report into shooting of Kayman Winter not yet released to the public.

UPDATED: ‘Young, innocent’ teen hit during Vancouver shootout dies

15-year-old Coquitlam boy was in a car driving by the scene

Ontario man charged with selling Canadian’s usernames and passwords

Ontario man ran site that peddled billions of pieces of personal data: RCMP

Most Read