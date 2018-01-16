Big White donates $2,000 to Festival of Trees

Big White decorated tree at Mission Hill Family Estate Winery where $30,000 was raised for charity. -Image: Big White

Kelowna resort part of the annual event which raised money for BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Big White Ski Resort did its part to make the Kelowna Festival of Trees a success once again, and event hosted at Mission Hill Family Estate Winery which raised more than $30,000 for the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Big White made a donation of $2,000 this year on behalf of its community.

As would be expected, the resort chose to decorate their tree with slope-side style. From tip to trunk, the joyful red, white and gold tree was adorned with delicate glass ice skates, festive poinsettias, candy-cane coloured bows, shiny baubles and even a pair of vintage ski poles.

This holiday event, Kelowna’s Festival of Trees, is a special chance for local businesses to unite with their community for an important cause—to raise much-needed funds for the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“…Big White believes there is nothing more special than the sparkle in a child’s eye – the moment of pure joy and inspiration as they watch fireworks every Saturday night or see a snowflake fall for the very first time,” says Michael Ballingall, senior vice president at Big White Ski Resort.

“Big White was proud to be a part of this Festival of Trees celebration that brought joy to guests at Mission Hill Family Estates Winery and will continue to bring joy to the children in the BC Children’s Hospital.”

