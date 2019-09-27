Big White woke up to several centimetres of snow on the ground on Friday morning with more snow forecasted this weekend. (Big White webcam)

Big White expected to get more than 10 cm of snow this weekend

Ski resorts throughout the Okanagan and Kootenays are expected to get lots of snow

It might still be several more weeks before ski resorts open for the season, but an early winter storm is expected to leave more than 10 cm of snow at local resorts this weekend.

Webcams at Big White showed the mountain had already received several centimetres of snow on Friday with up to 12 cm expected to fall by Sunday.

The early snowfall prompted a response from Michael Ballingall, vice-president of Big White, who took to Facebook to share his excitement.

“Did you wake up with snow in your front yard this morning? It starting,” wrote Ballingall.

Further south in the Kootenays, Red Mountain and Whitewater are expected to see the most amount of snow with more 18 cm by the end of the weekend.

