Big White Fire Department (bigwhitefire.com)

Big White Fire Department (bigwhitefire.com)

Big White Fire clarifies rental scam

The department says someone is using their address for a property rental ad

People do it all the time, taking old churches, small office buildings, etc. and turning it into a home.

But recent advertisements boasting about a rental property at 7555 Porcupine Road, Big White – the active fire hall for the community – is a rental scam.

The Big White Fire Department took to Facebook to confirm that they do not rent accommodations at this address or anywhere else.

https://www.facebook.com/BWFireDept/posts/pfbid02W4GEDckpN7zNBfAXyg76GtWqB7h68GPv2EmzH3qxo3KUPeLhLY6SRoQgT1Rh3VAdl?__cft__[0]=AZV2LN3ixfYmNyNLtksgw3JASCmZuN_JgL1DwLqrWvgX7p_zDRoFKQSMApi7Fjr7s6u9FxFdMXnD5yDSJoJoJIR6jEwtxn-ZqDbZBpjNpicE1RYV7RLkSvOTYwbitOQDwP6b66iN0YRtfFv41tsymgg7q37J4tL2N2IdZzqvNx-YeA&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R

READ MORE: Kelowna convicted killer has assault charges stayed

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

firefightersKelownaRentalsScams

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna convicted killer has assault charges stayed
Next story
Highway 33 near Big White closed due to collision

Just Posted

Highway 97 road conditions Nov. 3 at about 7:50 p.m. (Facebook)
Multiple multi-vehicle incidents close B.C. Interior highways

Challenging winter conditions are affecting multiple routes throughout the province. (Michael Briones file photo)
Highway 33 near Big White closed due to collision

Big White Fire Department (bigwhitefire.com)
Big White Fire clarifies rental scam

Remembrance Day in Kelowna, Nov. 11, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Central Okanagan remembers: Where to honour our soldiers