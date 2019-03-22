Big White Ski Resort

Big White firefighters camp on roof to raise money

The eighth annual Rooftop Camp Out, hosted by the Big White Fire Department, starts Friday

Big White firefighters are camping outside on a roof for the next few days, in order to fundraise for the community crosswalks and defibrillators.

The eighth annual Rooftop Camp Out, hosted by the Big White Fire Department, has donations going towards funding much-needed defibrillators and pedestrian controlled crosswalks.

In Canada, more than 35,000 people die of sudden cardiac arrest each year. With the closest hospital more than an hour away, having immediate access to an AED can and will save lives. For every one-minute delay, the chances of surviving a cardiac arrest is reduced by seven to 10 per cent, according to the fire department in a news release.

In BC, there are more than 3,000 incidents involving pedestrians and vehicles, resulting in more than deaths. Big White pedestrians are forced to share the road with vehicles along major road networks around town and therefore face an increase in conflict. With funds generated from this effort, are hoping to install pedestrian controlled crosswalks along high-density areas of Big White Road.

Support the Big White firefighters by visiting them in the Village, where there will be lots of family-friendly activities, raffle tickets and Big White Fire Department Camp Out t-shirts for sale.

The event takes place from March 22 to 24. For more information, contact the Big White Fire Department at 250-765-3090.

