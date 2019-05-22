Big White Firefighters rescued the dog stuck in the ice Monday afternoon. Photo: Big White Ski Resort

Big White firefighters rescue frozen dog from ice

The fire crew found a dog stuck in the at Lake Paul on May 20

A lost dog was rescued safely earlier this week thanks to quick-acting firefighters at Big White Fire Department.

A hiker had reported the dog to the fire department around 2:30 p.m. on May 20 when they saw a dog stranded on the ice at Lake Paul, next to the Powder Chair.

“He called 911 and we were paged out,” said Big White fire chief James Svendsen. “One of our guys swam out and got the dog. We harnessed him all up and he swam out with a rubber tire inner tube, put the dog in it, and brought him back to the shore.”

READ MORE: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and cloud

The dog had been reported missing from Candle Creek Kennels for five days.

Svendsen said that after the team had successfully rescued the dog, it took about 20 minutes of heating the dog up for the dog to start showing signs of recovery.

“Time was of the essence. He was very stressed. I would say hypothermia was setting in. (The dog) would have died out there for sure,” he said.

“After he started warming up you could see the life coming back into his eyes.”

READ MORE: Kelowna Blues repeat as touch football champions

If the rescue had needed more technical assistance, Kelowna Fire Department would have been called in. The Big White team doesn’t often do ice rescues, but two of the firefighters with the Big White team are trained in ice rescues.

Svendsen said that they got lucky this time, and that hikers need to be careful with their dogs on the mountain.

“It’s very dangerous up here right now,” he said. “There’s a lot of water running under the snow and the ice. Dogs off leash, they go running, and there’s lots of wildlife, so if they get distracted, they could easily fall through.”

READ MORE: Truck dumped on embankment near Big White

The hero crew returned the dog to the owners, who were happy to be reunited with the dog they thought they had lost.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and cloud

Just Posted

Former Kelowna Rocket makes history with Great Britian at hockey championships

Jackson Whistle was part of the team’s first win at this level since 1962

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and cloud

Rain is expected tomorrow

Kelowna Blues repeat as touch football champions

The Kelowna Blues won the 39th Annual Maybowl Western Canada Touch Football Tournament b

Former Kelowna hockey player dies after battle with ALS

Mitch Wilson was born in Kelowna and was 57 when he died

Truck dumped on embankment near Big White

The truck was allegedly reported stolen from Kelowna

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Okanagan woman hopes to bring attention to high number of medical errors in Canada

Retired nurse requires over 300 signatures for petition with June 13 deadline

Raptors beat Bucks 120-102 to even series at 2-2

Lowry pours in 25 as Toronto moves within two games of NBA Finals

Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Great Slave Lake

Police confirm the body is that of one of three missing snowmobilers

North Okanagan tests out two $10/day childcare sites

Katrine Conroy came to Vernon to tour universal child care prototype sites, including the one at Maven Lane

Penticton sets cap of 14 cannabis stores, removes buffer zone

The city previously relied on a buffer zone and scoring matrix to limit number of stores

Okanagan medical cannabis shop shutting doors

Herb’s Health Centre has been operating without a city business licence for nearly a year

Bucking bulls return to Okanagan raceway Sunday

Bull Riders Canada returns to the South Okanagan with some of the top riders in Canada

Most Read