Big White is looking for volunteers

Volunteers will get to be apart of the first Big White Invitational Slopestyle

Bike Big White is seeking volunteers for the inaugural Big White Invitational Slopestyle hosted by Tom van Steenbergen.

The 25 top-ranked FMB riders from North America and Europe, and four wildcard entries will be invited to compete on Big White’s new slopestyle course.

Get an exclusive behind the scenes peak at the action as a volunteer. Big White is looking for volunteers for event support, access control, course marshals, parking attendants and food and beverage support.

All volunteers receive a Big White swag bag, custom slopestyle t-shirt, a summer bike or scenic chairlift ticket, entry into the volunteer after party and a chance to win other prizes.

Volunteers can sign up as an individual or a group, and must be over 16 years old. If under 19 volunteers must submit a waiver signed by a parent or guardian upon check-in before your first shift. The event will take place from July 3 to 8.

For more information please visit their website.

