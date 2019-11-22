Big White named third best resort in Canada

Snowpak.com named the resort the best in the Okanagan

Big White Ski Resort is getting some recognition from an industry-leading website.

Snowpak, a one-stop site for expert recommended ski locations and vacations in Canada, named the Okanagan resort as the third best in the country, coming in behind Whistler (2nd) and Lake Louise (1st).

Big White was praised for its powder, its proximity to Kelowna and for having the largest ski-in/ski-out village in the country.

“When the world comes to your backyard to experience the world’s greatest and most abundant snow, you’re in the company of those that are always striving to raise the bar,” said Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president at Big White.

“At Big White Ski Resort, we pride ourselves on being part of an amazing adventure tourism industry and are proud to be on the podium with the world’s greatest ski resort brands.”

The Snowpak article also called out the resort’s flaws, stating that overcrowding and occasional poor visibility on the slopes as the few demerits on the resort.

“With the convenience of a ski-in/ski-out village, it calls itself ‘Canada’s Favorite Family Resort’, and we’re not going to argue,” the Snowpak article reads.

Big White Ski Resort is set for opening day Nov. 28.

