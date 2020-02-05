Big White on pace to break snow-fall record

Resort has received 590 cm of snow so far this season, only 15 cm shy of 2015 all-time record

Its shaping up to be a record ski season at Big White (Photo courtesy of Big White Ski Resort)

It’s turning out to be a record ski and snowboard season up at Big White Ski Resort.

Big White vice president Michael Ballinger said the resort has received 590 centimetres of snow so far this season, which is just 15 cm shy of it’s 2015 all-time record.

With all the snow, Ballinger said the resort is already scheduled to be open longer for the 2019-2020 season.

“We will likely be open until the third week of April, which is about a week longer than usual,” said Ballinger.

“Our resort will have one of the longest ski or snowboard seasons this year in Canada.”

To put things into perspective, Ballingall said the resort typically only receives 300 cm of accumulated snow by early February.

Ballingall said the snowfall hasn’t stopped at the resort for months.

“It’s been snowing consistently up here since early December. That’s the big news story,” said Ballingall.

“For those of us that work and live up at Big White, we haven’t seen much sun up here. It’s mainly just been snow.”

Ballingall said the snow hasn’t been all good news for the resort.

“Unfortunately, with snow comes road closures and airport delays,” said Ballingall.

“As much as we wish for more snow, we wish there was an easier transportation path to the resort for people. Many people have turned around trying to get to the resort because they just couldn’t get here.”

A local contractor has also received numerous complaints for not keeping Highway 33 clear leading up to Big White.

In Kelowna, numerous snowstorms have also battered the city with ankle-deep powder this winter.

According to Environment Canada, the snow is will continue as another 15 cm of snow is expected to hit the Central Okanagan over the next three days.

