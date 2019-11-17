Big White receives 17 cm of snow

Opening day is only a couple weeks away, scheduled for Nov. 28

Big White Ski Resort is inching that much closer to opening after a big snowfall over the weekend.

In the last 24 hours, Big White has received 17 cm of snow and has accumulated 30 cm of snow over the last week, according to the Big White Ski Resort website.

Temperatures are expected to hover around 3 to 6 degrees for the rest of the week. Currently, it is 2 degrees on the mountain.

The resort is expected to open on Nov. 28.

