Big White receives 21 cm of snow in 24 hours

Snow enthusiasts rejoice; Big White Ski Resort has received 21 centimeters (8.2 inches) of powder in the past 24 hours.

As of Oct. 23, the mountain’s snow base is already 41 centimeters deep, with still another month to go until opening day.

READ MORE: Snowfall in Okanagan breaks records dated back to 1899

“When it snows in October, everyone gets excited… the phones ring, people wax their boards and skis, and everybody gets pumped for the season,” said Big White Ski Resort Ltd senior vice president, Michael Ballingall.

The resort is scheduled to open for the season on Nov. 26.

Throughout the winter season, Big White sees on average, 750 centimeters of snowfall.

Seasons passes can be picked up downtown Kelowna, at 1894 Ambrosi Road. If you haven’t purchased your Season Pass yet, the Pre-Season Season Passes are on sale until November 25, at $839 for an adult pass.

If you were a Season Passholder during the 2019/2020 season, you are still eligible for a 20 per cent rebate on this year’s Season Pass.

Check out Big White’s website for more information, and daily snow reports, by clicking here.

Resort web cams can be viewed here.

READ MORE: The first snow of the season comes to the Okanagan, Shuswap

READ MORE: Kelowna Francophone school COVID-19 outbreak climbs to 5, mixture of students and staff

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphil

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Snow