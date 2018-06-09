Big White Ski Resort

Big White residents clean up the mountain

The annual Telus Day of Giving was held this morning

Earlier this morning, local residents, the Big White Fire Department and Telus volunteers teamed up and spread out to pick up garbage accumulated over the winter season to help prepare the resort for summer.

In total, 80 volunteers filled 120 garbage bags over three hours through unseasonably cold temperatures and pouring rain, according to a Big White news release.

The Big White Community Clean Up is a part of Telus’ annual Telus Days of Giving, which is now in its 13th year. More than 34,000 TELUS team members, including retirees, family and friends will give their time to over 2,000 activities across Canada in 2018 as a part of the program.

“TELUS has been an exceptional partner to Big White Ski Resort and they continue to help the community every chance they get including our annual Community Clean Up,” says Michael J. Ballingal, senior vice president at Big White Ski Resort.

Volunteers were rewarded for their perseverance with a lunch of burgers and hot dogs accompanied with hot chocolate and tea at The Woods following the clean-up, the release said.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Eagle lands in trampoline enclosure

Just Posted

Video: No more meat, marchers protest slaughterhouses in Kelowna

The March to Close All Slaughterhouses took place Saturday

Implementation strategy for urban plan to be presented to Kelowna council

The Capri-Landmark Urban Centre Plan will cost $95 million

More money needed for the future development of Kelowna parks

The city needs to spend more on park development, says a report which will presented to council

Kelowna boil water notice downgraded

The Black Mountain Irrigation District’s notice is now an advisory

Development permit to be considered for Rutland townhomes

Staff supports the Kelowna development, which is proposed from Fleming Road

VIDEO: Eagle lands in trampoline enclosure

Vancouver Island family gets an unexpected visitor

VIDEO: Eagle lands in trampoline enclosure

Vancouver Island family gets an unexpected visitor

B.C. dog dies after suspected poisoning

Dog may have eaten something in South Surrey’s Alderwood Park

G7 leaders agree to joint communique: Trudeau

Prime minister says five countries agreed to a plastics charter to protect environment and oceans

VIDEO: Pacific Coastal Airlines golf tournament helps three B.C. charities

Company has a long history and strong culture of giving

Two attacked at UBC after discovering child porn on online seller’s computer

RCMP warn people to meet in a public place when meeting to exchange goods bought or sold online

B.C. Grade 10 student who died of suspected overdose remembered

Best friend says Dorrian Wright of Greater Victoria was not a drug addict

‘Mr. Peacock’ willing to help B.C. city with peacock problem

Expert once helped Hugh Hefner with some problem birds at his Playboy Mansion

Trump gives relationship with G7 countries 10 out of 10

U.S. president defends wanting to bring Russia back to an expanded G8

Most Read