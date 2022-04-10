Big White saw fresh snow for final winter ride

Big White Ski Resort is now closed for the winter season.

Manager Michael Ballingall said it was a perfect day to close the season, with a little bit of fresh snow. “Yesterday we had eight centimetres of snow. To have this type of snow at this time of year is really what the Okanagan is all about.”

Ballingall said skier and snowboarder numbers were average for the final weekend. He noted the resort always competes with golf courses on the closing Sunday.

The ski hill is starting the transition to summer. Crews start tearing things down Monday.

“We’re taking all the safety aspects of the course apart, so don’t go out on the resort,” Ballingall stressed. “Don’t try to get in a last run or use your (snowmobile). Don’t hike up in the resort. It’s just dangerous.”

Ballingall is eager for the new season, especially with most COVID-19 restrictions lifted.

“It’s exciting because we’re bringing back the festivals…We will open Thursday through Sunday and Monday on the long weekends.”

Big White’s summer season opens June 30.

