Big White ski instructor named Top 10 in Canada

One of Big White’s ski instructors has qualified as one of the top 10 ski instructors in Canada.

Big White’s director of snow sports, Josh Foster, has been selected for the Canadian Ski Instructors’ Alliance (CSIA) Interski team for Interski 2019 in Pamporovo, Bulgaria. The team is made up of the top 10 ski instructors in the country.

Foster was previously on the CSIA team for Interski 2007 in PyeongChang, South Korea.

“We’re very fortunate to have one of the top instructors in the country as our director of snow sports since 2004,” said Michael Ballingall, senior vice president at Big White Ski Resort. “We’re proud to have him represent Canada and Big White Ski Resort at Interski 2019.”

The Interski Congress brings together delegations from ski teaching nations around the world. The event is held at four-year intervals to share technical and teaching approaches with other skiing nations through demonstrations and workshops, discuss industry issues and business priorities of snow sports instruction, and check up on research and development.

The two-year tryout process to make the top t1o began last year with the Interski team ski trials.

From these team ski trials, the field was narrowed to the top 24 in the west and top 24 in the east with the final teaching trials taking place last week. A combined score between the two trials is used to pick the top 10 with five instructors from the east and five from the west.

