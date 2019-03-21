Photo: Big White Ski Resort

Big White Ski Resort confident in avalanche prevention measures

Ski Patrol runs checks throughout day to promote safety on mountain

Big White Ski Resort said that they are confident that their runs are checked thoroughly to prevent avalanches.

“An avalanche is an avalanche, no one is ever prepared but we are confident in the fact that Ski Patrol checks our mountain every day and open runs accordingly,” said Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president of Big White Ski Resort.

Today the mountain has 116 runs open, that have all been checked by Big White Ski Patrol.

Kris Hawryluik, patrol director for Big White Ski Resort, and a professional member of the Canadian Avalanche Association, said that he and his team run twice daily checks to ensure all runs are safe on the mountain along with constant monitoring.

They also use a program in partnership with the Canadian Avalanche Association called The Industry Information Exchange (InfoEX) that is a daily exchange of technical snow, weather, avalanche and terrain information between subscribers. This allows other subscribers to share their findings on the mountain with each other.

Hawryluik recommends that anyone wanting to explore terrain on their own check avalanche.ca in the Kootenay Boundary area for up to date information.

