Big White Ski Resort gets fresh powder

In 48 hours the mountain has received 35 centimetres of snow

Big White Ski Resort received another 10 centimetres of snow yesterday, bringing their 48 hour total to 35 centimetres.

That means, it’s not too late to take on Big White’s blue runs. Join the Coast Capital Savings Cruz the Blues, and attempt to conquer all 34 of their open blue runs. To participate in this event, pick up your Cruz the Blues boarding pass at the concierge desk.

RELATED: Kelowna wakes up to icy roads

New Years Day is only days away, Kettle Valley Steakhouse is still accepting reservations for New Year’s Eve. The restaurant will have its regular menu, as well as New Year’s specials available starting at 5 p.m. At $75 per person includes three-course To make a reservation email kvalleysteakhouse@bigwhite.com or call 250.491.0130.

To ring in 2019 with Big White, there will be live music and popcorn down in Happy Valley, followed by a disco skating party, and finally, an 8:15 p.m. there will be fireworks.

