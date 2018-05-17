Big White Ski Resort investing $10 million in ammenities

The largest investment is the $3.9 million construction of the new Powder Chair.

Big White Ski Resort will be investing $10 million in its varied amenities ahead of next ski season.

“With the tourism economy in British Columbia booming and the airport in Kelowna reporting record visitation, we’re betting on a buoyant economy to show a substantial return on this investment,” said Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president of Big White Ski Resort, during the funding announcement.

The largest investment is the $3.9 million construction of the new Powder Chair. The four-passenger fixed grip Leitner Poma lift will replace Canada’s oldest and most popular triple chair, which was built in 1979 providing 15,868,476 rides. The new lift will increase upload capacity by 1,900 passengers per hour.

Big White Ski Resort is also investing millions in other projects throughout the summer including $1.5 million to expand the skier tunnel on the Hummingbird run. Its current width of 25 feet will be widened to 60 feet accommodating increased skier and foot passenger traffic.

Another $1.1 million investment in its mountain bike trails will result in three to four new trails as well as a slopestyle course. At the same time, crews will be performing annual summer grooming and glading of the existing ski runs worth $200,000. In the winter these runs will be groomed with the help of a brand new $450,000 Pistenbully groomer.

Further investments include $1.1 million in annual lift and machinery maintenance, $500,000 in building maintenance, $750,000 in water and sewer upgrades and $150,000 for a new on mountain shuttle bus.

“I’m proud to be leading the third generation of our family owned business, which was established in the summer of 1985,” said Peter Plimmer, president and CEO of Big White Ski Resort Ltd.

“My grandfather, Desmond Schumann, would be proud of what we’re doing here at the resort and I am confident all of these projects will be accomplished provided Mother Nature co-operates with an exceptional spring skiing season and melting our over eight metres of cumulative snowfall.”

