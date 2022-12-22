Big White Ski Resort piles up more than $30,000 to benefit food bank

Big White Ski Resort and the local community have raised $32,095 for the Central Okanagan Food Bank (COFB).

The resort launched a dollar-matching campaign earlier this month with the goal of donating a total of $16,000. By Dec. 14, that goal had been met, and two days later doubled, with Big White donating just over $16,000.

“We’ve partnered with the food bank many times over the years, and we are over the moon to do so again, especially with Christmas just around the corner,” said Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president. “In the summer, we set out to sell the gondolas that had been replaced with the intention of taking that money and giving it back to the community in some way. The money we’ve donated comes directly from those sales.”

COFB can triple donations through partnerships with grocery retailers, which means through this donation, nearly $100, 000 worth of spending capital can be used towards its many programs.

“We are absolutely blown away by the literal overnight success of this campaign,” said RayAnn Gruza, COFB communications and engagement coordinator. “It’s a true testament to the generosity in our community and especially that of Big White Ski Resort.”

Donations to the food bank can be made through its website.

