Big White Ski Resort Village Centre. (Photo contributed)

Big White Ski Resort seeks energy savings

The resort has partnered with FortisBC and GreenStep Solutions on an energy conservation program

A new program at Big White Ski Resort aims to identify energy conservation measures for the resort, residents, visitors and businesses.

Big White has partnered with FortisBC and GreenStep Solutions in launching the Big White Community Energy Conservation Engagement Program.

“By measuring our current footprint, GreenStep Solutions and FortisBC can help us make data-driven decisions to operate more efficiently from an energy perspective,” said Peter Plimmer, president and CEO of Big White.

The program, partially funded by FortisBC, will consist of energy assessments for all resort-owned properties, voluntary assessments offered to stratified properties and businesses, and an anonymous, voluntary, online survey for residents.

“Every day we have the environment and climate change on our minds. We take the stewardship of the land very seriously and we are now inviting others to join us as we take this step forward,” added Plimmer.

The resident survey has launched and will remain open until Friday, March 31, 2023.

A final report completed by GreenStep will identify barriers to energy conservation, and a range of recommendations that will lead to energy conservation, cost savings, and improved environmental sustainability performance for the Big White community.

Residents can participate in FortisBC’s residential and commercial energy conservation programs and receive rebates on building upgrades for water heaters, heat pumps, washers, dryers, electric vehicle charging stations, and insulation.

READ MORE: Okanagan College student recruits plasma donors to earn $3K bursary

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of Kelownaenergy sectorSkiing and Snowboarding

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Air Canada piloting facial recognition tech at Vancouver International Airport
Next story
Crash knocks out power for hundreds in Vernon

Just Posted

350 Bakehouse and Cafe is experience short shortages, forcing them to stop their hot breakfast and lunch options for the time being. (350 Bakehouse Cafe/Facebook)
Kelowna’s 350 Bakehouse ending grill options due to staff shortage

Wesley Heppner. (BCLC/Submitted)
It’s good! Super Bowl lottery ticket converts into win in West Kelowna

Big White Ski Resort Village Centre. (Photo contributed)
Big White Ski Resort seeks energy savings

The Telus Kelowna Cup returns to Big White Ski Resort for the ninth time this Saturday, Feb. 25th. (@BigWhite/Twitter)
Telus Kelowna Cup returns to Big White for 9th year