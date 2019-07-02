Big White Ski Resort sees big numbers on opening weekend

Despite inclement weather, hundreds turn out for long weekend fun

Big White Ski Resort’s Loose Moose cut the cake on July 1 to celebrate Canada’s 152 birthday. (Andrew Jay - Big White Ski Resort)

Rain and even snow didn’t hold anyone back this weekend from the summer opening at Big White Ski Resort.

In fact, Big White is boasting its largest-ever numbers.

Summer started at the ski hill on June 27 and over the course of the Canada Day long weekend, hundreds of visitors came by to mountain bike, hike and take in some fun.

READ MORE: Kelowna's Simp's Syrups finalist for Telus business contest

“On a weekend when, traditionally, people have already made plans it was great to see tourists, bike racers and locals alike come out in record numbers for Big White’s Opening Weekend despite the weather challenges,” senior vice-president Michael Ballingal said.

The hill saw some snow and rain Thursday through Saturday but by Sunday, the sun was out.

Some of British Columbia’s best mountain bikers had no complaints as they took to the hills on Saturday and Sunday in the 2019 Dunbar Cycles Summer Series – BC Cup.

READ MORE: 10 Canada Day moments and videos you'll want to see

Big White’s Canada Day celebrations also saw a big turnout on Monday as visitors came to party with Loose Moose, enjoy a pancake breakfast and share a giant cake in the Village.

Next weekend the fifth annual Craft and Country, Beer and Music Mountain Festival will take place on July 6. Guests can enjoy beer samples, take in some live music and shop around the craft fair.

The sun came out on Sunday and stayed through Canada Day warming those who have been playing at Big White Ski Resort since its summer opening on Thursday. (Andrew Jay - Big White Ski Resort)

