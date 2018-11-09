Big White staff moving into housing

The new building cost $3.5 million, opening up an extra 48 beds for on-mountain employees.

  • Nov. 9, 2018 10:30 a.m.
  • News

This first of four new staff accommodations buildings was completed earlier this fall and seasonal staff are currently moving in preparing for opening day, which is only two short weeks away.

The new building came at a cost of $3.5 million opening up an extra 48 beds for on-mountain employees this season to offset the growing popularity of accommodation owners switching to nightly vacation rental services.

The total investment for the four buildings is approximately $10 million adding 192 beds for Big White Ski Resort staff. In addition to the new buildings, the resort currently owns 30 units with 194 beds and leases two more units with 12 beds. Big White Ski Resort employs over 1,000 staff during the winter season.

READ ALSO: BIG WHITE HOUSING HARD TO ATTAIN

“Our staff are our most valuable asset. Skiers and snowboarders come from all over the world to interact with our on-mountain team members,” said Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president at Big White Ski Resort, in a press release.

“With the economy booming and the introduction of Airbnb, normal seasonal rentals have turned into nightly rentals for the owners of individual accommodations. We saw this process start 12 months ago and have worked as quickly as possible with developers, builders and the regional district to get these important staff beds built.”

Buildings two through four are in various stages of construction with the roof being added to building two and first floor walls going up in building three.

The foundation has been poured for building four with the next steps being taken in the spring. Each building contains five four-bedroom units, each with a common area and kitchen, in addition to four studios with washrooms and cooking facilities. The four buildings are the start of a new subdivision in the Black Forest area, with residents having excellent access to the Black Forest Express Quad and Lara’s Gondola in Happy Valley.

