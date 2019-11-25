Designated Delivery employee Caitlin Rubin delivers alcohol to a customer. (Contributed)

Big White to feature beer delivery service starting Nov. 26

Designated Delivery will even be providing kegs for purchase

Big White Ski resort will soon be home to skiers, snowboarders and now an alcohol delivery service when the slopes open up on Tuesday.

Designated Delivery is an alcohol delivery app that will be expanding and launching at Big White on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

The app was founded by three cousins from Saskatchewan and currently operates in Saskatoon and Kelowna.

Designated Delivery has partnered with Elevation 57 Brewing Co. to bring beer delivery to Big White and will even be delivering kegs.

The company was launched in Feb. 20, 2019, and aims to help keep the roads safe by offering a convenient, affordable, and easy-to-use platform for alcohol delivery.

