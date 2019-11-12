Big White to host freeskiing documentary Return to Send’er in Kelowna

The Kelowna Community Theatre will air the film Nov. 20

Skiers, boarders and snow-lovers are relishing in the change of season as snow begins to fall in the Okanagan.

Acrophiles will get to envelop themselves in mountain sports this month when the documentary Return to Send’er premieres at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Nov. 20.

Matchstick Productions’ latest film tour will explore the stories of four elite free-skiers as they ski across North America with shots in Whistler, Revelstoke and at Whitewater Resort BC.

“The pre-ski season movie tradition is one that the Big White Ski Club is stoked to be rekindling by adding a Kelowna stop to the Return to Send’er world tour,” said club president Dave Willoughby.

“Matchstick is renowned for producing some of the best big mountain ski films with mind blowing footage, much of it from BC mountains.”

The film stars B.C. skier Mark Abma, Karl Fostvedt, Sam Kuch and Logan Pehota as they explore mountain slopes and showcase their respective styles of skiing as they combine their passions of “loving to send’er”.

