Big White to host night skiing at discounted price

— Almost everything on the mountain will cost $12 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Friday nights

If hitting the slopes is hurting your wallet, there’s relief on its way.

Every Friday starting on Jan. 10 Big White Ski resort will be charging $12 for almost everything from tickets to rentals.

With $12 lift tickets, skiers will be saving $27 right out of the gate. Visitors will also be able to save money at the rental shop with ski and snowboard rentals for only $12. Snow tubing is the same price and if you are in need of some basic training Big White will be providing $12 lessons as well.

Attendees can ski under the bright lights served by the longest quad express chair open for night skiing in Western Canada. The Plaza Lift, Bullet Chair and TELUS Park, Big White’s terrain park, are all open Friday night from 3:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. (weather permitting).

For more information visit the Big White website.

READ MORE: Okanagan Concert Guide for the first quarter of 2020

READ MORE: Big White restaurant hosting fundraiser for wildfires in Australia

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One person dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Golden
Next story
RCMP clarify law after B.C. mom ticketed for using dash-mounted phone

Just Posted

Kelowna to purge with a purpose at the Home Decor Closet Cleanout

Admission is $5 and gets you an entry for one of the door prizes

UBCO to hold survivors of sexual assault fundraiser

$7,500 goal amount will help provide counseling sevice for those waiting for treatment

Big White to host night skiing at discounted price

— Almost everything on the mountain will cost $12 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Friday nights

Rockets eyeing 3rd straight win in Wednesday battle against Royals

Kelowna hosts Victoria in rematch after 2-1 loss Jan. 3

Moose on the loose on Black Mountain in Kelowna

A moose has been spotted twice roaming the streets of Duncan Drive and Oswell Drive

B.C. family of three, college student among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

RCMP arrest Penticton man after fleeing in stolen vehicle

Daniel Quinn was arrested in Penticton on Jan. 2 after being spotted driving stolen vehicle.

AIM Roads apologizes ‘deeply’ for missed roads in Vernon area

Snow clearing mishaps leave residents stuck and frustrated

Transgender activist targets Surrey salon in new human rights complaint

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms to defend She Point Beauty Studio, operating in Surrey and Vancouver

South Okanagan structure fire under investigation

A structure fire near Keremeos resulted in the closure of Highway 3 Tuesday night.

RCMP clarify law after B.C. mom ticketed for using dash-mounted phone

‘Legislation is clear with respect to using [a] phone while driving,’ says one officer

Fraser Valley hotdog king is donating kidney to a customer

Skully White of Lullys Food Experience in Abbotsford gives boost to customer Tim Hiscock

COLUMN: Something fishy about B.C.’s ever-punctual New Year’s babies

Long odds that babies would be delivered so regularly within first minutes of midnight on Jan. 1

‘Marpole Rapist’ to get day parole in Surrey, victim’s relative warns

Relative of one of Gary Jagur Singh’s 11 victims says dangerous offender to be released on day parole in Surrey on Thursday

Most Read