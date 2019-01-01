Big White warns that lots of new snow brings with it old dangers

New year, old reminder from Big White: Stay clear of tree wells

Big White Ski Resort is warning its visitors to stay clear of tree wells.

With over 60 centimetres of snow falling in the past week, and more in the forecast these snow traps are becoming increasingly deceptive and dangerous, according to a notice sent out by the resort.

Tree wells are formed when low branches at the base of coniferous trees stop the snow from compacting and settling around the trunk. To make things worse, it is nearly impossible to tell how deep the depression is, as the low lying branches of the tree block the sight.

“Tree wells are one of the most dangerous potential hazards out there,” said Kris Hawryluik, head of Ski Patrol at Big White Ski Resort. “Always ski or ride with a buddy, and remain in visual contact with each other. If that fails, stop and call out.”

The simplest way to prevent a tree well catastrophe is to stick to marked, groomed runs. If you do go into treed, ungroomed areas, give the tree wells a wide berth. Always carry safety equipment with you, including a cell phone with the Big White’s ski patrol number (250-491-6160) and a whistle.

If you do fall into a tree well, do whatever you can to keep your head above the surface of the snow, and if possible, keep your feet below the level of your head. Yell or use your whistle to get your partner’s or nearby riders’ attention. Stay calm and resist the urge to struggle – this will conserve energy. Finally, trust that someone is looking for you.

If your partner falls into a tree well, don’t leave to get help. Stay with him or her, and use your cell phone to call for help. If you don’t have a cell phone, use your whistle to alert others. Evaluate the scene for your own safety, then immediately begin clearing snow from the airway. Do not pull the victim out the way they fell in – instead, begin tunnelling in the direction of their head. Be careful not to knock more snow into the hole.

For more tips and tricks on how to deal with tree wells, head to www.deepsnowsafety.org

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
First baby in B.C. Interior for 2019 named Hugo, born in Kelowna

Just Posted

First baby in B.C. Interior for 2019 named Hugo, born in Kelowna

It’s a boy! Near Year’s baby Hugo makes his entry at 1:58 a.m.

Big White warns that lots of new snow brings with it old dangers

New year, old reminder from Big White: Stay clear of tree wells

Year in Review: Homelessness was the top story in Kelowna in 2018

City approved ambitious five-year, $46.7 million initiative to address homelessness

Polar bear swims return to Kelowna on New Year’s Day

Jumping into ice cold water must be fun as more group swims are organized in the Okanagan

LNG pressure builds on B.C.’s minority government in 2019

Greenhouse gases, Nanaimo by-election add to tension in B.C. legislature

Top videos for 2018: Wildfires rage

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Storm warning in effect for Highway 1

30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall before this evening

2018 was lucky year for 36 B.C. lotto winners

BCLC is still waiting for the holder of a $39.5 million Lotto Max ticket purchased last month

Property values released by B.C. Assessment

How much will your house be worth in 2019?

2019 B.C. New Year’s baby born in New Westminster

Another day of firsts as the newest babies of 2019 born throughout British Columbia

Canadian arrested for bomb threat at Amsterdam airport

It’s alleged the man reported he had a bomb in his luggage that was set to go off

Federal tax changes come into effect as new year begins

Changes at the federal level will affect just about every Canadian, as well as small businesses

Canada falls 2-1 to Russia in New Year’s Eve world juniors clash

Win gives Russia top spot in Group A

Outdoor hockey grows in latest version of NHL video game

The slogan for NHL 19 is, “From the pond to the pros”

Most Read