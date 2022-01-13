Construction on two new drive-thru restaurants in Vernon: Triple O’s and Popeyes on 27th Street, is just one of the developments adding to the city’s record year of construction. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Construction on two new drive-thru restaurants in Vernon: Triple O’s and Popeyes on 27th Street, is just one of the developments adding to the city’s record year of construction. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Big year for building in Vernon

A record $173.5 million in building permit values collected by city in 2021

Vernon will look to build on a record year of construction.

A record $173.5 million was brought into city coffers in 2021. The previous highest building permit value occurred in 2008 at $169.1 million.

“I can only imagine the demand of activity that took place inside our development stream over the past 12 months,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “And given the added restrictions of COVID, we were still able to have the highest values on record.”

Council will get a detailed report about building and development stats at its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 8.

