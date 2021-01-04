Big White Ski Resort recently submitted its 2020 Master Plan to the province. (Big White Ski Resort photo)

Big White Ski Resort recently submitted its 2020 Master Plan to the province.

Bigger White: Ski resort eyes massive, long-term expansion

Big White’s new 2020 Master Plan shows resort’s intention to more than double in size over the next 60 years

Big White Ski Resort could be more than double its current size by the end of the century.

The resort has big plans, outlined in its new draft 2020 Master Plan, which was submitted to the province recently. The plan will guide development at the resort through 2089, with a goal to transform Big White “into a world-class, all-seasons destination resort.”

Specifically, the document calls for a doubling of Big White’s operating area to nearly 7,000 hectares from the current 3,140. That space would include close to triple the current ski terrain and almost 200 more ski trails. It would mean 22 new lifts as well.

But, the plan is not only focused on the resort’s winter offerings.

Also outlined is a large expansion to the resort’s summer offerings, most notably with a significantly expanded mountain biking trail system, two golf courses and an alpine coaster.

Public engagement on the project is scheduled for Jan. 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. via Skype. Information on how to participate is available on the province’s website.

You can find Big White’s full 2020 Master Plan on gov.bc.ca.

