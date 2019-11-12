Bikes and lawnmowers were dumped at the Salvation Army’s West Kelowna store. (submitted by the Salvation Army)

Bike parts, lawnmowers dumped at West Kelowna Salvation Army thrift store

Cpt. Darryl Burry said more people are dumping items at thrift store branches

Salvation Army’s West Kelowna staff were greeted by unwanted bike and lawn mower parts this morning.

Cpt. Darryl Burry, who oversees Kelowna’s Salvation Army thrift stores, said more and more people are coming to the branches to dump unwanted items.

“This (morning’s) situation was lawnmowers and bike parts. Last week, it was mattresses and couches,” he said.

Burry said part of the problem is more people are now also dropping off items after-hours.

“Sometimes, (the items) are destined for the dump anyway and it takes the staff a lot of time to clean up and actually take them to the dump.”

READ MORE: Salvation Army celebrates 100 years in Rutland

READ MORE: Okanagan Salvation Army stung by theft

He said that oftentimes, the donations are too damaged to be salvaged or sold at the stores but because many are dropped off after-hours, staff have to use store hours to try to assess the items and take the others to the dump.

“The teams already have a full load of things to sell and salvage. They don’t have time to assess if the bike and lawn mower parts can still be salvaged and sold,” Burry said.

He’s asking people to come to the stores and donate during opening hours or to go to the donation drop-off centre.

“If people can donate during business hours, we can see if those things can be sold so we can use the money to support our many programs like food banks and shelters.”

For a list of business hours and addresses for store branches, follow this link.

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna West MLA speaks out after Tolko mill closure
Next story
City of Penticton considers new bylaw to restrict needle distribution

Just Posted

Kelowna West MLA speaks out after Tolko mill closure

Ben Stewart said increased taxes by the current government are partly to blame for the shutdown

Lake Country woman embarks on charitable trip to Kenya

Jessica Jewels is hoping to raise funds for her Kindness for Kenya service trip

Big White to host freeskiing documentary Return to Send’er in Kelowna

The Kelowna Community Theatre will air the film Nov. 20

Rockets’ skid continues with Remembrance Day loss to Blazers

Kelowna lost their 4th straight Monday to Kamloops

Kelowna homeless to demand improvements to their living conditions

Homeless residents of Kelowna’s tent city on Leon Avenue are calling a press conference on Nov. 12

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

City of Penticton considers new bylaw to restrict needle distribution

Approximately 440 people in Penticton use intravenous drugs and 167,000 needles were ordered in 2018

B.C.’s high gasoline prices still a mystery, Premier John Horgan says

NDP plans legislation this month, seeks action from Justin Trudeau

Okanagan paddleboarder completes shoreline cleanup

It’s evident there’s a pollution problem in Okanagan and Kalamalka lakes says Aaron Nasipayko

HERGOTT: Children held accountable for injuries

Lawyer Paul Hergott discusses liability insurance in his latest column

Group walking on thin ice at B.C. lake sparks warning from RCMP

At least seven people were spotted on Joffre Lakes, although the ice is not thick enough to be walked on

VIDEO: Don Cherry says he was fired, not sorry for ‘Coach’s Corner’ poppy rant

Cherry denies he was singling out visible minorities with his comments

B.C. teacher suspended for incessantly messaging student, writing friendship letter

Female teacher pursued Grade 12 student for friendship even after being rebuked

Okanagan art gallery dusts off permanent collection

Rare showcase on until Dec. 19

Most Read