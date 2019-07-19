Bike Skills Park in Kelowna is set to reopen

Cyclists can test the upgraded jumps on July 23

The new and improved Mission Creek Mountain Bike Skills Park is set to reopen next week.

In less than a year the park has replaced the old wood ramp and jump set with a dirt berm, and three new professional jump lines have been added.

READ MORE: Cycling society makes tracks on trails

Whether you’re an intermediate or expert, the jumps have been created to build riders’ skills as they progress through the jumps.

An upgraded pump track is still in place for beginners to build their skills.

The price tag on the park upgrades cost $60,000 which includes updated park signage, tree planting, irrigation improvements, garbage bins and demolition of the old wooden structures.

READ MORE: Big White taps into local talent to build mountain bike park near Kelowna

Cycling enthusiasts and park-goers can check out the transformation with a grand-opening event Tuesday, July 24 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Light refreshments will be provided, and special guests will be on-site featuring demo bikes and showing off their skills.

For information use Parks Finder at kelowna.ca.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Province attempting to ease concerns over caribou management

Just Posted

Blind Fishing Derby returns to Kelowna

The visually impaired pair up for a friendly fishing competition with the Kelowna Yacht Club

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and cloud, chance of showers

Environment Canada is calling for a sunny weekend across the Okanagan

435 insurance claims from Okanagan tree fruit growers so far this season

The Ministry of Agriculture is assessing the rain damage in the Okanagan

Kelowna hockey seasons return in 6 weeks

The Kelowna Chiefs are the latest to release their upcoming schedule

WWII hero draws huge crowd in Kelowna

Around 1,000 people came out to hear the story of Marthe Cohn, the heroic Jewish French spy

Trudeau says Ottawa open to proposals for B.C. refinery as gas prices soar

Prime minister says he knows B.C. residents are struggling and the federal government is open to ideas

Clock’s ticking to share how you feel about Daylight Saving Time in B.C.

Provincial public survey ends at 4 p.m. on Friday

Province attempting to ease concerns over caribou management

CSRD receives letter promising more consultation while chambers of commerce meet with minister

Large No Frills meat donation overwhelms Salmon Arm food bank staff

Grocer fills freezers at Second Harvest with protein that will feed up to 600 people

High-flying ‘Canadian Sasquatch’ spotted in Salmon Arm

Bruce Jones enjoys showing champion belt while volunteering at community events

Police identify pair found dead along highway in northern B.C.

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

North Okanagan seeks provincial approval of bag ban

RDNO timeline to have ban in effect by 2020 may no longer be possible

Trudeau announces $79M investment for 118 more public transit buses across B.C.

Contributions from municipal to federal level to fund more buses in a bid to cut commutes

Community of Oliver active in policing work

Citizens on Patrol, Speed Watch more active than elsewhere in the South Okanagan Similkameen

Most Read