RPf Creative Bike to Work Week in the Central Okanagan featured several “celebration stations,” where cyclists would could get free tune-ups on their bikes, snacks and win prizes for participating in the annual event.

Bike to Work Week in Central Okanagan more popular than ever

Number of registered participants in region-wide event sets new record

Bike to Work Week proved more popular than ever this year.

According to Matt Worona, who co-ordinated the event in the City of Kelowna, with one day to go the number of registered participants was higher than last year when a record was set.

Worona said while the good weather helped get people out on their bikes this week, a turning point also appears to have been reached in the Central Okanagan, aided by municipal infrastructure spending on bike lanes, paths and trails and multi-use street corridors.

“There’s no doubt about it we have seen an increase in spending (for cycle infrastructure) in all the areas,” he said Thursday.

And it is not just during the high-profile Bike To Work Week that municipal officials are seeing local cycling numbers up.

Worona said throughout the spring, summer and early fall, more people are out on their bikes commuting.

In the first three days of Bike To Work Week, more than 1,600 cyclists showed up at the many “celebration stations” set up throughout the Central Okanagan for the event.

There they enjoyed snacks, were able to get free tune-ups for their bikes and win prizes.

To cap off the week, a large event will be held at Prospera Place in downtown Kelowna today (Friday) starting at 4 p.m.

