Biker airlifted from Okanagan mountain resort

22-year-old injured at SilverStar Mountain Resort

A biker was airlifted from SilverStar Mountain Resort Sunday.

The 22-year-old male downhill bike rider was injured on a jump near the top of the Home Run Tee Sunday afternoon.

See also: Crash near Vernon elementary school investigated

SilverStar Ski Patrol responded and BC Ambulance was called for transport. BCAS also dispatched an Air Ambulance due to the mechanism of injury and history of the patient being unconscious.

The male was unconscious when SilverStar patrol arrived on scene but regained consciousness shortly after.

He was then transported to Parking Lot E and from there was transported by air ambulance to hospital.

“SilverStar continues to take every precaution necessary for the safety of our staff and guests,” the resort states.

See also: Snow falls on Vernon resort, in June

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. students’ camping trip goes ahead despite tents getting stolen
Next story
Two bear cubs saved near Revelstoke after mother hit by car

Just Posted

Where is your water before you drink it?

A new water facility official opens in Lake Country

Lake Country celebrates clean water project completion

New raw water reservoir site means safe drinking water for residents

Multiple crashes slow traffic on Coquihalla south of Kamloops

Drivers are expected to be stuck for up to 90 minutes

Trial dates set for three men accused of 2017 killing near Hope

Lawyers for the accused appeared in Kelowna at B.C. Supreme Court on Monday

AquaHacking Challenge comes to Okanagan to help address water issues

Between 2015 and 2018, the program has resulted in 12 active startups with 75 per cent still active

Video shows fireworks shot at swan in Alberta

Alberta Fish and Wildlife is investigating the incident in Grande Prairie

‘Text neck’ causing bone spurs to grow from millennials’ skulls, researchers say

Technology use from early childhood causing abnormal bone growths in 41 per cent of young adults

B.C. teen killed by fallen tree on field trip remembered as hero

13-year-old Tai Caverhill was the first to spot the tree falling and warned his friends

Surrey RCMP raises Pride flag amid din of protesters

There were about 30 protesters on either side, and 20 Mounties doing crowd control

Should B.C. get rid of Daylight Saving Time?

The province wants to know, as state governments down south make the move

Air Canada reviewing how crew left sleeping passenger on parked plane

In a Facebook post, the woman said she woke up ‘all alone’ on a ‘cold dark’ aircraft

Canadians crash out of Women’s World Cup in 0-1 loss to Sweden

Canada missed a chance to tie the game on a penalty shot

Four-year-old boy assaulted at B.C. soccer game

It happened at a weekend tournament in Ashcroft

Memorials set up to honour Antarctica explorer

In 1913, two memorials in Summerland honoured Naval Officer Robert Scott

Most Read