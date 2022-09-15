Fatal motorcycle crash at Channel Parkway in Penticton

A collision involving a motorcycle Thursday has caused significant delays for motorists on Highway 97 going south. (Brennan Phillips- Western News) (Brennan Phillips- Western News)

A motorcyclist was killed following a collision with a car on Penticton’s Channel Parkway Thursday afternoon.

RCMP, ambulance and firefighters responded to the incident at 12:22 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 97 and Green Mountain Road. A 64-year-old man from Penticton in a Yamaha motorcycle collided with a 40-year-old man in a Volkswagen car, said Jason Bayda from the RCMP.

The 40-year-old Volkswagen driver, also from Penticton, was uninjured.

Both southbound lanes and one northbound lane remain closed but are expected to open by 5:30 p.m.

A total of four ambulances were on scene and multiple EMTs were attending to the driver.

The car has front-end damage and its airbags deployed, with the motorcycle on the grass off of the highway.

Police say there is no indication of criminality in this collision.

Penticton’s Channel Parkway connecting Fairview Road and Green Mountain Road is the city’s most accident-prone intersection, according to ICBC.

The intersection saw a total of 125 crashes from 2017 to 2021.

