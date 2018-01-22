Bikeshare to roll into Kelowna

Kelowna may soon have a fleet of bikes available for hourly rentals

Kelowna may soon have a fleet of bikes available for hourly rentals, just like Vancouver, New York and even Paris.

Kelowna City Council is expected to receive a report today from the Transit and Programs Manager that recommends an agreement be negotiated with Dropbike Inc. for the purpose of licensing use of the public right-of-way for a bikeshare service in the spring of 2018.

If council decides to move forward, details for an 18-month bikeshare pilot in Kelowna will be hammered out at a later date. It would operate at no cost to the municipality.

RELATED: BIKE TO WORK AND SCHOOL WEEK

Bikeshare is a service where bicycles are made available for shared use to individuals on a short term basis—a cyclist can pick up a bicycle in one location using an app that bills them $1 an hour, and then they return it to another located within a defined service area.

According to the report, this city is bike-friendly and the establishment of a bike-share system that allows residents and visitors to access affordable and convenient bicycles for short distance trips would provide a number of community benefits that support the city’s mobility, carbon reduction and economic development goals.

In order to facilitate the pilot program, the city would allow a provider to use approved locations within Kelowna’s right-of-way network at no cost, through an exclusive license agreement that requires things such as selection of bikeshare havens (parking areas for unrented bikes) to be approved by the Manager of Integrated Transportation.

They would also have to provide a minimum of 500 bikes deployed as early as April 1

It would be the provider’s responsibility to maintain bikes in a safe and fully functional state of operation, removing any bike that is unsafe, damaged or otherwise in need of repair or replacement.

They would also have to operate the system so that it does not create a hazard or restrict access to, from or through any portion of the municipal right-of-way, especially with respect to sidewalks and persons with disabilities and promote the bikeshare service to the entire community.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A new development surrounding plane that went missing around Revelstoke in November
Next story
Two men guilty in murders of Alberta family could face 75 years

Just Posted

Kelowna pot dispensary lawyer advising client to shut down

Lawyer says dispensaries are currently ‘100 per cent illegal’

Kelowna cop finds stolen tires

Officer stumbles across tires while searching for a suspect in unrelated case

A new development surrounding plane that went missing around Revelstoke in November

The family of Ashley Bourgeault believe they have found a new clue

Kelowna thieves steal Crime Stoppers donations

This week’s unsolved crimes for Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hits close to home

Kelowna West candidates to square off

All-candidates forum schedule for Jan. 31 in Westbank

Your Jan. 22 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Police fear fewer fentanyl imports don’t signal the end of the overdose crisis

RCMP say it’s just as likely that criminal are getting more clever

UPDATE: Two people die in ATV accident south of Campbell River

Third person survived attempt to cross a creek

Letter: Peachland is a beautiful town but it needs to grow

Upcoming public hearing surrounding Peachland’s OCP is drawing attention

Lawyers slam ‘de facto expulsion’ of student guilty of sexual interference

Calgary student guilty of sexual assault of a minor allowed to finish semester

B.C. NDP set to restructure union bargaining

School trustees to regain control over employer group

$130K could get you on a dive to the Titanic

Hot summer ticket: $130K could get you on a dive to the Titanic off Newfoundland

UK’s Princess Eugenie, daughter of Prince Andrew, engaged

Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, will marry Jack Brooksbank in Autumn 2018

German nurse charged with 97 more murders

Niels Hoegel, serving a life sentence for two murders, has been indicted in nearly 100 more killings.

Most Read