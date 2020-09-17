Bird evacuated from potential Okanagan home fire

A sump pump smoking in the basement of a home near Swan Lake was quickly addressed by firefighters Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star) The incident resulted in no injuries and all occupants of the Elmwood Road home exited safely — including the resident’s parrotlet, Petrie. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

A smoking sump pump in the basement of a home near Swan Lake was quickly addressed by firefighters Thursday morning.

BX-Swan Lake firefighters responded to a single-dwelling home on Elmwood Road off Highway 97 just after 11 a.m. BC Ambulance was also on scene (and the first to arrive), but the incident resulted in no injuries

At the scene, the resident said he turned off the power and called 911 upon seeing smoke coming from the sump pump.

All occupants exited the house safely — including a pet parrotlet named Petrie. The owner named the bird after his favourite character from the children’s movie, The Land Before Time. Petrie, a panicky and anxious pteranodon, was a humourous character in the 1988 film.

Deputy Chief Steve Hidasi reminds residents to ensure their sump pumps are properly installed and check their smoke detectors. He also advised those with animals to put a sticker on their door saying there are pets inside, so firefighters know to rescue animals if needed.

