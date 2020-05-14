A power outage has left 1,802 homes without power Thursday, May 14. (BC Hydro outage map)

Bird sparks fire, power outage in Vernon’s unexploded ordinances area

Department of National Defence called to assist in mop up among unexploded ordinances

A small grass fire sparked after a bird collided with utility wires is believed to have taken out power for nearly 2,000 people in the Vernon area.

Coldstream Fire Department was called to check on the fire shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Clerke Road, Tuesday, May 14.

The grass fire was doused quickly thanks to passersby.

Two men in a utility truck reportedly pulled over and used a fire extinguisher to put it out.

The Vernon Fire Department was also called to the small grass fire, as power lines were down.

A bird is believed to have hit the lines and sparked the fire.

Meanwhile, BC Hydro reports 1,802 people between Vernon and Lake Country are without power.

As fire crews mopped up, the Department of National Defence was also called to assist as the area is amongst unexploded ordinances.

READ MORE: Evac alert lifted for Coldstream residents

READ MORE: Second homeless camp fire sparked near Vernon

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Wildfire season

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Visits to vacation homes, boating trips off the table this long weekend: B.C. officials
Next story
Penticton quadruple murder trial moved to Kelowna

Just Posted

Penticton quadruple murder trial moved to Kelowna

John Brittain is accused in the shooting deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch last April

Kelowna cracks top 10 list of cities with most virtual cheaters amid COVID-19: Ashley Madison

The report is based on Ashley Madison’s sign up data from March 1 to April 25, 2020

Long weekend launches mussel fight in Okanagan

Water board urging province to implement tighter regulations to protect lakes

Peachland debuts new rainbow sidewalk

Mayor Cindy Fortin said the district is proud of the colourful work

Truck crashes into ditch in West Kelowna

BC Ambulance is on scene assessing the driver

Lockdown: Eerie footage of empty Kelowna streets captured by videographer

The clips in the video were captured over several mornings in Kelowna, showing several vacant areas

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

Bird sparks fire, power outage in Vernon’s unexploded ordinances area

Department of National Defence called to assist in mop up among unexploded ordinances

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Human remains found in North Okanagan ID’ed as missing man from 2016

Vernon police were made aware of missing 60-year-old man in February, four years ago

Series of thefts from South Okanagan baseball association prompts outcry

“… It is ultimately the players who suffer,” said club president Iain MacIntyre.

VIDEO: Rare baby owl now being reared by its parents in Lower Mainland sanctuary

Chick J is back in the nest with mom and dad as part of a unique Langley breeding program

COVID-19: The Bay set to reopen B.C. stores

Hudson’s Bay locations closed mid-March amid ongoing pandemic to reopen Tuesday with modifications

Most Read