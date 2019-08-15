Bizarre accusations, insults and profanity fly around small town B.C. courthouse

“He put a bullet in his own head and he says he’s afraid of me”

Two Princeton men came to verbal blows Thursday in circuit court, employing insults, name calling and profanity during a peace bond hearing.

Accusations stacked up and ran the gamut from drug selling to violence, and even the suggestion that one man shot himself in the head to avoid being interviewed by police in connection with a long-ago homicide, and that the RCMP are involved in a conspiracy to not bring charges.

Paul Nicholas was charged with causing fear of injury in another person, Ronald Stevens.

The two have a documented history in Princeton and have previously been required through peace bond to have no contact.

The court heard that in January of this year Nicholas and Stevens fell into an altercation on Vermilion Avenue.

Stevens testified that Nicholas swore to kill him and accused him of selling Fentanyl laced drugs to his longtime partner, who died in December 2018.

“He screamed that I sold the Fentanyl to his girlfriend who [overdosed] and that I was a drug dealer and basically that he was going to kill me,” said Stevens, while being questioned by Crown Attorney Andrew Vandersluys.

Stevens admitted to the court he sold drugs to the woman twice in the past, but did not sell her drugs before she died.

“I didn’t kill your wife this time,” he said to Nicholas – who was acting as his own lawyer – under cross examination.

Nicholas later testified his partner did not die of an overdose.

When Vandersluys asked Stevens if he was fearful of Nicholas he responded: “I’m afraid he’s going to jump me at any time. But am I afraid of him as a man? No.”

Nicholas said Stevens has no cause to be afraid of him, and said that his adversary once showed up at his house with a knife.

He accused Stevens of shooting himself in the head at one point to avoid involvement in a local homicide investigation.

“He put a bullet in his own head and he says he’s afraid of me.”

Nicholas also claimed police would not recommend charges against Stevens because they are conspiring against him.

Judge Gregory Koturbash ruled that, by his own statements, Stevens indicated he was not fearful Nicholas and the charge was stayed.

Addressing Nicholas he said: “You have been put on notice that he does not want to have any contact with you….If you talk things can get misconstrued. Stay away from him.”

