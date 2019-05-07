A black bear paid a visit to a Peachland woman’s home Monday. (Jessica Delgatty)

Black bear helps himself to some dinner in Peachland woman’s garden

A picture of a black bear shows the bear sitting on the woman’s porch

A black bear gave a Peachland woman a scare as it rummaged around her garden and porch Monday.

“I love bears, but this is a little too close for my comfort. This was just after 7 p.m. After exploring our garden it snooped around our carport for a bit before taking off,” wrote Jessica Delgatty.

I’m glad my young kids weren’t playing out there like they often are. My 4 year old daughter was sitting on the couch with me watching it though and now she is quite nervous about going outside.”

She said they don’t put their garbage out until garbage day, but she explained the bear was after the bird food instead.

“The bird seed didn’t even cross our minds. We will now be bringing the bird feeders in as well,” said Delgatty.

READ MORE: Study shows black bears need a variety of salmon species to be healthy

Another person posted in comments that “WildSafe BC recommend that you do not hang bird feeders as bird seed has a high number of calories and there are many reports of bears accessing bird feeders. Bird feeders should only be hung out in the winter and only until they come out of hibernation. Bears will even go after hummingbird feeders.”

According to the Human-Predator Conflicts Monthly Update there were 732 calls to conservation services regarding black bears in April.

READ MORE: Man, dog charged by black bear while repairing fence at B.C. Interior ranch

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Health-care system moving seniors to nursing homes
Next story
Summerland resident wins in BC Children’s Hospital lottery

Just Posted

BC Tree Fruits Cooperative purchase land in Kelowna for new facility

BCTFC said Old Vernon Road facility will have state-of-the-art packing lines, a cidery and more

West Kelowna man charged with hunting out of season

Guenter Wilcsek had his first court appearance Tuesday and will be in court again May 21

Two Kelowna intersections only spots in Okanagan getting new speed cameras

Intersections in the Lower Mainland, Kamloops and Nanaimo to get new speed-detection technology

Man who allegedly beat mother appears in Kelowna court

Kevin Lee Barrett was charged with attempted murder

Avant-garde icon Keiji Haino to peform at the Pyramid

The internationally renowned experimental guitarist will be at The Summerhill Pyramid Winery

Dancing birds caught on camera

Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.

Dead grey whale on Washington State beach to be towed away

The whale washed up on Sunday. Its gender, age and cause of death have not been determined

Four-vehicle pileup in North Okanagan delays school bus of kids

Traffic delayed, including school bus, in Vernon crash

Hergott: Working around pain from a car crash

Lawyer Paul Hergott writes about what to do and not to do following a crash

Dog bites bylaw officer at B.C. homeless camp

Head of city bylaws department suffers ‘nasty bite’

Man killed at Vancouver construction site in possible electrocution

Emergency services treated two people on scene, but only one was taken to hospital

Toddler airlifted to hospital after falling from dock near Squamish

The girl, 18-months-old, was air lifted to BC Children’s Hospital after falling into water at Porteau Cove

Transport truck jackknifed on Highway 1 west of Sicamous

A transport truck is reported to have jackknifed on the Trans-Canada Highway… Continue reading

Popular Okanagan pier opened to the public

Restoration work finished on Kal Lake Pier

Most Read