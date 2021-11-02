Black ice on Okanagan roads

In southern Canada, driving on ice is something to avoid. In parts of the North, it’s the only wintertime option - and for some adventurers, part of the attraction. But that option will soon cease to exist on one well-known route: the 187 kilometres between Inuvik and Tuktoyaktuk in the Northwest Territories.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Destination Canada MANDATORY CREDIT

Motorists are urged to take extra precautions as many North Okanagan highways are covered in black ice.

DriveBC is reporting slippery sections on Highway 97 from Crystal Waters Road to Grandview Flats Road North, or from south of Coldstream to north of Vernon.

More is reported between St. Annes Road and Monte Creek.

Along Highway 97A, black ice is reported from Enderby to Sicamous and along portions of 97B around Salmon Arm.

The provincial agency is also reporting black ice between Shelter Cove and Highway 97 North along Westside Road.

